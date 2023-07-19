Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate accused of inflating her results by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has again tendered an apology to the examination board.

The 19-year-old girl read her letter of apology to the House of Representatives Investigative Ad Hoc Committee hearing, which Professor Sade Solo headed.

Ejikeme pleaded for leniency and promised she would not let that happen again. According to her, she has never been in any examination malpractice in her life.

Also at the hearing was JAMB registrar Professor Ishiaq Oloyede.

