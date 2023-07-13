President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dele Alake, President Tinubu's special adviser to the president on special duties, communications and strategy, and shared by Olusegun Dada, the special adviser to the president, on social media.

According to the state, the president made the declaration after meeting with the agricultural and food production value chain stakeholders.

The statement disclosed that the measures in the government's action plan on food security, food pricing and sustainability will include the immediate release of fertilisers and grains to farmers and households to cushion the subsidy removal effects.

Source: Legit.ng