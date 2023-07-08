Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano state, have been thrown into mourning

Aminu Haliru, the public relations officer of the Sultanate Council, confirmed the sad development to newsmen on Saturday, July 8, 2023

According to Haliru, both the Sultan and the Emir of Bichi are married to the daughters of the deceased

Kano state's respected monarchs have suffered a personal loss.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Emir of Bichi in Kano state, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, have lost their father-in-law, Abubakar Imam Galadanchi.

Sultan, Emir of Bichi mourns as their Father-in-Law dies in London after a long illness. Photo credit: NTA Network News, Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

More details of Sultan, Emir of Bichi’s Father-in-Law's death emerges

Daily Trust reported on Saturday, July 8, 2023 that the deceased died in London after a protracted illness.

The public relations officer of the Sultanate Council, Aminu Haliru, confirmed the unfortunate development, on Saturday.

According to Haliru, the revered monarch, the Sultan and the Emir of Bichi were married to the deceased daughters.

