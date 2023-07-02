President Bola Tinubu signed the student loan bill in an act in his second week in office. This will allow students to apply for loans to pay their school fees.

The development came when the Nigerian president announced the removal of the fuel subsidy and stopped the multiple exchange rate of the country's currency to the dollar.

Federal Universities that may increase their tuition fees after signing of student loan bill Photo Credit: @TheGreatestIFE/@UnilagNigeria

The side effect of President Tinubu's student loan act

While the news was welcomed by some political pundits, others, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have maintained that the scheme would cause more students to drop out of the universities.

In less than a month that the President signed the act, about three federal universities have announced increments in their school fees.

However, many of these institutions will likely increase their tuition fees in July and the subsequent months, mainly after the end of their second semesters.

Those universities in this category are listed below:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

A student leader who asked not to be named in the institution disclosed that UNILAG is also planning to increase the tuition by at least 80% at the beginning of the next session.

The source disclosed that earlier this year, around February, the management held a meeting with the student representatives from each faculties and they disclosed the plan to increase the school fees.

According to the source:

They talked about increment in school fees, they did not disclosed how much they are going to be increasing the school fees but they way they said it, it wasn't like to seek the student opinion, it was something like they already deliberated on and concluded.

The incoming students, the DLI students, are going to be paying N20,000 as electricity bill, which, unlike before, it was not something that used to happen. So, you can tell that they are just waiting for the new academic session and they will start the implementation.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife

OAU is one of the federal universities likely to react to the student loan act with an increment in school fees.

In a Twitter post by @TheGreatestIFE, it was claimed that the institution plans to increase the school fees "from the current average of N30,000 to N150,000."

Speaking with legit.ng on the claim, a 400-level Agric student of the institution, Fridause, said the information was not confirmed and not debunked by the management. Her comment read, "it’s there, unverified and not rejected."

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

The atmosphere is the same at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in Kaduna.

A-400 level law student of the school, Halimah, who spoke with legit.ng, said the rumour has been flying round but it was yet to be confirmed or debunked by the authority.

University of Jos, Plateau

Daily Trust reported that the development in other universities has caused some tension in the institutions and that students are already living with the fear.

Though there was no official statement yet but Victoria, a 300-level Economic student, said a student shared the information on Twitter and that it was claimed that it came from the school's Twitter account.

Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), Benue

The mood is the same in the Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), formerly referred to as the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

The Newspaper quoted a 200-level chemistry student of the institution, Gideon Ogaba, who said that his parents would not be able to cope if the rumour turns out to be true.

Ogaba said:

“Already, the economic hardship is taking a toll on families. My father’s salary has not increased so if they go ahead to hike fees, it would be difficult for me to continue.”

Student Loan: UNIBEN, Other universities that have increased their school fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law within his first week as Nigerian President, and the development has triggered an increase in school fees across the country.

The hardship on parents and students who practically sponsored themselves is multiplied by removing fuel subsidies and stopping the multiple exchange rate.

