APC Senatorial candidate, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, presented six witnesses to challenge the PDP candidate's victory in the Kaduna state's February 25 election

The tribunal heard testimonies from witnesses sourced from the former schools of the PDP Senatorial candidate, Lawal Adamu and INEC

Meanwhile, in that poll, INEC declared the candidate of the PDP winner to represent the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate

The All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi has presented 6 witnesses to challenge the victory and qualifications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Lawal Adamu, popularly referred to as Mr LA.

The three-man panel, led by Justice HH Kereng, heard testimonies from the witnesses, who are from the former schools attended by the PDP candidate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC Senator Muhammad Sani Abdullahi is challenging the election victory of PDP Senator Lawal Adamu Usman in Kaduna Central. Photo credit: Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Lawal Adamu Usman

Source: Facebook

The 6 APC witnesses testified against the PDP's candidate

Nigerian Tribune reported that Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) was the first witness and was represented by a member of the University legal team and an Associate Professor Abubakar Is’haq from the Faculty of Law at the University.

The University was subpoenaed to provide records of files of Lawal Adamu while he was a student of the institution.

The second witness, National Examination Council (NECO) and was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Esther Bala Wuyaa, presented certified result confirmation to the court.

The third witness that testified against the Senator was Demonstration Primary School through the Head Teacher of the School, Dr. Ibrahim Yusuf.

The school tendered to the court the school registration records from 1982 to 1986, which showed no record of Lawal Adamu Usman as student of the school as he claimed in the documents he submitted to INEC prior to the 2023 general elections.

Also testifying, the principal of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Gwagwalada, Bello Suleiman and two additional witnesses including an INEC representative was called upon following the issuance of subpoenas by the court through the Petitioner’s Counsel, Johnson Usman SAN, The Punch report added.

The court admitted their testimonies as evidence

All schools that testified submitted their school registers to the court as evidence.

The tribunal adjourned sitting to the 11th of July, 2023 for the continuation of admission of additional witnesses of certificate forgeries against the defendant.

