The federal government has given an update regarding the disbursement of the student loan to Nigerian students

FG through the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, June 14, announced that students would have access to the loans beginning from September and October 2023

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, June 12, signed the bill to give students access to interest-free loans into law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government on Wednesday, June 14, announced its plans to initiate the disbursement of student loans starting in September and October 2023.

David Adejo, the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education on behalf of the federal government confirmed this update during a media interaction held in Abuja on Wednesday, The Nation reported.

The recent signing of the bill by President Bola Tinubu has paved the way for students to access interest-free loans.

Source: Facebook

Nigerian students to enjoy FG loan from September, October 2023

Adejo says the FG is working out modalities to begin the student loan as he speaks further on the bill signed by President Tinubu on Monday, June 12.

Adejo added that the law would provide easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, The Cable report added.

Benefits of the student loan signed by Tinubu

The loan, he said, covers the loan students in private and public schools, The Punch reported.

He noted further that President Tinubu had also approved a committee made up of ministries and agencies to see to the fruition of the loan scheme.

Report explains why FG's Loan Act isn’t favourable to students

In another development, education experts and stakeholders have criticised one of the clauses stipulated in the Student Loan Act.

Clause 3 of the Student Loan Act says students will only be granted loans to pay tuition fees.

However, this is contrary to the existing provision of the law of the 1999 constitution that prohibits tuition charges in federal institutions.

