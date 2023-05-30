The newly sworn-in governor of Kano state has made the first set of appointments with Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagiis as his Chief of Staff

The appointments, conveyed in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, also indicated that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also named Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as the new SSG

Others on the list of appointed officials are Dr. Farouq Kurawa – the principal private secretary and Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, who will serve as the chief protocol

As expected, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has made his first set of appointments.

The appointments were announced in a statement that Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his chief press secretary, issued on his behalf.

Details of Abba Gida-Gida's new appointees emerge

According to the statement, Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagiis is the chief of staff, while Abdullahi Baffa Bichi is the secretary to the state government, Daily Trust reported.

Dr. Farouq Kurawa is the principal private secretary and Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, Chief Protocol.

According to the statement, the appointments take effect from today, Monday 29th May 2023, adding; “The appointees were selected based on their track records, commitment and loyalty”.

