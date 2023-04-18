Peter Obi of the Labour Party as said as humans, we are bound to make mistakes, and he would never intentionally break the law

However, Peter Obi was not specific in revealing what actually led to his veiled statement while reiterating his commitment to fighting for a new Nigeria

Recall that the former governor of Anambra was accused of committing a felony by the opposition because of his post-election activities, while his running mate was accused of fascism

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has admitted to breaking "the law" but maintained that he would not do that intentionally.

The former governor of Anambra state took to his Twitter on Tuesday evening and wrote on his commitment to taking back the country from forces he alleged were making the people poorer.

Peter Obi said he would not intentionally break any law

Source: Twitter

The law that Peter Obi has broken

He promised to bring out the people of the "north", in particular, out of poverty and that his alleged stolen mandate would be taken back.

The Labour Party leader then said:

"Sometimes, as humans, we make mistakes, but I will never knowingly break any law. I am, therefore, not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria."

Recall that Peter Obi recently reported having been arrested in the United Kingdom by immigration officials, the details of his arrest in the UK have remained shrouded in speculation, and he has kept mute on the events that led to his arrest.

The Labour Party candidate has also been accused by the opposition of committing a felony over his claim that he won the election where figures showed he came third. His running mate, Yusuf Datti, was accused of committing fascism by Professor Wole Soyinka, Nigeria's celebrated Nobel Laureate.

He was also accused of politicizing religion during his campaigns, but Obi did not further explain the law he had broken as "humans".

