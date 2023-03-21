The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kefas Agbu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the Taraba state March 18 governorship election.

According to Premium Times, INEC returning officer in the state, M.A. Abdulazeez, said Agbu garnered 302,614 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Yahaya, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who polled 202,277 votes.

PDP’s Kefas Agbu wins Taraba state governorship election Photo Credit: Kefas Agbu

Agbu is a former PDP chairman in the state and a retired lieutenant of the Nigerian army.

The results of the poll were declared by INEC in Jalingo, the state capital.

