2023 Guber Poll: Fresh Tension Over Gunshots Near INEC Office, Police Headquarters in Taraba
There is tension in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, over sporadic shootings around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and police headquarters in Jalingo.
The reasons for the shooting are not immediately clear but some sources said it was a misunderstanding between some security agents guarding the INEC office, a report by Daily Trust.
What is really happening? Details emerge
Shops and markets were abruptly shut down and streets deserted while parents rushed to schools to take their children.
Police react
Police spokesman, ASP Usman Abdullahi, did not answer or reply to a text message sent to him by our reporter as of the time of filing this report.
