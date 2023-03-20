There is tension in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, over sporadic shootings around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and police headquarters in Jalingo.

The reasons for the shooting are not immediately clear but some sources said it was a misunderstanding between some security agents guarding the INEC office, a report by Daily Trust.

INEC Office and police headquarters in Taraba state are allegedly under attack. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Original

What is really happening? Details emerge

Shops and markets were abruptly shut down and streets deserted while parents rushed to schools to take their children.

Police react

Police spokesman, ASP Usman Abdullahi, did not answer or reply to a text message sent to him by our reporter as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng