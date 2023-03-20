Global site navigation

Local editions

2023 Guber Poll: Fresh Tension Over Gunshots Near INEC Office, Police Headquarters in Taraba
Politics

2023 Guber Poll: Fresh Tension Over Gunshots Near INEC Office, Police Headquarters in Taraba

by  Esther Odili

There is tension in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, over sporadic shootings around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and police headquarters in Jalingo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The reasons for the shooting are not immediately clear but some sources said it was a misunderstanding between some security agents guarding the INEC office, a report by Daily Trust.

Taraba state, Jalingo, INEC
INEC Office and police headquarters in Taraba state are allegedly under attack. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria
Source: Original

What is really happening? Details emerge

Shops and markets were abruptly shut down and streets deserted while parents rushed to schools to take their children.

Police react

Police spokesman, ASP Usman Abdullahi, did not answer or reply to a text message sent to him by our reporter as of the time of filing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel