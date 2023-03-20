Barely an hour after the declaration of the Kano state governorship election, some unidentified thugs set the residence of ace political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara on fire.

Rara was at the centre stage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign, singing at various rallies while the electioneering lasted.

Thugs set House of Kano Singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara on fire. Photo credit: Dauda Kahutu Rarara

Fresh details emerge

According to an eyewitness, who is also a resident of the area, Yusuf Abdullahi, the thugs invaded the house and started destroying valuables before setting the house on fire.

However, minutes after, the police were said to have dispersed the thugs but the fire was still on while firefighters were yet to arrive at the scene, Daily Trust reported.

“All you can hear is sounds of explosions from the house as the fire continues to damage belongings,” Abdullahi said.

Dauda Kahutu Rarara residence on fire, Video goes viral

