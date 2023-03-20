Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, has declared a dawn-to-dusk curfew to avoid the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The government's move came a few minutes after Abba Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Ganduje declared curfew in Kano Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement by Malam Muhammed Garba, the state commissioner for information and internal affairs, in issued on Monday morning, March 20.

Source: Legit.ng