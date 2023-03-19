Jigawa, Dutse - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa state has declared Umar Namadi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship polls in the state.

According to a tweet by NTA and sighted by Legit.ng Professor Zayyanu Umar, the collation officer in Jigawa state, pronounced Namadi's victory.

The 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted in Jigawa state on Saturday, March 18.

The election was keenly contested by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Umar Namadi and Mustapha Lamido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

