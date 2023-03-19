As the 2023 Kaduna State governorship election results were being collated on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan has won in five local government areas out of the seven LGAs announced so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, is trailing behind by winning in two of the local government areas announced so far, Leadership reported.

PDP candidate Ashiru takes the early lead in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan

Source: Facebook

Results officially announced so far showed that the PDP won in Kaura, Kajuru, Makarfi, Sanga and Jaba local government areas, while the APC won in Giwa and Ikara local governments area.

Source: Legit.ng