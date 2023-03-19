Umo Eno, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, has been declared the winner of Saturday's governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Eno scored 354,548 votes to emerge the victor in the governorship race after satisfying the provision of the electoral law.

Bassey Albert, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), was the first runner-up in the poll garnering 136,262 votes,

Source: Legit.ng