The 2023 governorship election is currently being conducted in 28 out of 34 states across Nigeria with Yobe state inclusive.

Yobe state has 17 LGAs including Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Geidam, Gujba, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Machina, Nangere, Nguru, Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Yunusari, Yusufari.

The 2023 governorship elections are ongoing in 17 Local Government Areas in Yobe state.

In Yobe, there are 11 political parties contesting to wrestle power in order to clinch the number one seat in the state.

The incumbent APC governor Mai Mala Buni is eligible to run for re-election and has been renominated by his party.

Buni is in the race to secure the seat of power in the state alongside other contestants namely: Sharif Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Arabi of the Action Alliance; Adamu Umar of the ADP; Adamu Ahmed of the APP; Mohammad Tilio Abdullahi of the ADC; Mohammed Bukar of the APM and Muhammad Ahmed Yusufari of the Labour Party.

Others are Garba Umar of the NNPP; Audi Dalhatu of the Social Democratic Party and Mohammed Maina of the YPP.