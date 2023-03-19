The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has won a landslide in the Ona Ara Local Government, where the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin hails from.

In the official result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s collation officer, the PDP’s governorship candidate polled 17,326 votes to win the Local Government, PM News reported.

Folarin scored 5,510 votes to come second in the poll.

In Sulere Local Government, Makinde polled 15,554 votes to defeat Folarin, who got 8,882 votes, while Labour Party got 173 votes.

