Rivers Governorship Election: SDP's Magnus Abe Loses His LGA to PDP
Magnus Abe, the Social Democratic Party (SDP)'s governorship candidate, has lost his local government area, Gokana, to Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the gubernatorial election.
Below are the results as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):
APC: 7,410
ACCORD: 74
LP: 97
PDP: 17,455
SDP: 13,840
Source: Legit.ng