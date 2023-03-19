Magnus Abe, the Social Democratic Party (SDP)'s governorship candidate, has lost his local government area, Gokana, to Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the gubernatorial election.

Below are the results as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):

APC: 7,410

ACCORD: 74

LP: 97

PDP: 17,455

SDP: 13,840

Source: Legit.ng