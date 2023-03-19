The 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted in Tabara state on Saturday, March 18.

The election was keenly contested by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kefas Agbu, Emmanuel Bwacha of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sani Yahaya of the NNPP.

Taraba state has 16 local government areas.

Stay tuned to Legit.ng's live updates of the official collation of the governorship elections results.