FCT, Abuja - All-rights Foundation Africa (TAF) has scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low in its deployment of assistive tools for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

TAF Africa reeled out this submission during its mid-day election report press briefing attended by Legit.ng at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

TAF Africa called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the deployment of inadequate adequate tools for PWDs. Photo INEC

The board chairman of TAF Africa, Prof. Vincent Anigbogu, disclosed that reports from their team of well-trained observers revealed that INEC deployed inadequate assistive tools in polling units.

He said:

"From the observed polling units, 75% had no braille ballot guides for the visually impaired, 87% had no magnifying glasses for persons with Albinism and 63% had no large font graphic posters for the deaf.”

Meanwhile, TAF Africa, in its recommendation, urged INEC to investigate the reasons behind the deployment of inadequate assistive tools for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Prof Anigbogu, said:

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should investigate the reason for the inadequate deployment of assistive tools to polling units with registered persons with disabilities, which can disenfranchisement.

