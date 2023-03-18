Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, has delivered his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a wide margin.

Vanguard reported that Dr Hamzat voted at Oke-Balogun polling unit 002, where he delivered massively for the APC flag bearer, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat secures his polling unit. Photo credit: Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Lagos deputy gov secures polling unit for APC

The APC polled 218 votes at Oke-Balogun as opposed to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who pulled 5 votes in the ward, while Dr. Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party also polled 5 votes.

Five votes were void in the ward.

Source: Legit.ng