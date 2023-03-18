Lagos Decides 2023: Jubilation for APC as Deputy Governor Wins Polling Unit, Defeats LP Candidate
Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, has delivered his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a wide margin.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Vanguard reported that Dr Hamzat voted at Oke-Balogun polling unit 002, where he delivered massively for the APC flag bearer, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos deputy gov secures polling unit for APC
The APC polled 218 votes at Oke-Balogun as opposed to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who pulled 5 votes in the ward, while Dr. Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party also polled 5 votes.
Five votes were void in the ward.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Source: Legit.ng