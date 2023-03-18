There is ongoing tension in Rivers state as soldiers chase and shoot at thugs running away with ballot boxes in Governor Nyesom Wike's polling unit in the Obio-Akpor local government area of the state.

This is coming as voting started late in the ongoing governorship and state house of assembly election in the state.

Soldiers Shoot Thugs Running Away With Ballot Boxes Around Wike's Polling Unit Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng