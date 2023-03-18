The naira redesign policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has hindered the turnout of voters in the ongoing state house of assembly election in Ondo state.

According to Tribune, the situation was observed in the Alagbaka area in the Akure metropolis of the state, a few people were seen at the polling centres.

Voters abandon polling units for ATMs in Ondo Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu

It was expected that accreditation and voting would commence at around 8 am and end at about 2:30 pm.

At the Fiwasayo open space at Ward 5, Unit 2, Ward 5, and Unit 36, a few voters were in the queue.

The turnout was not different at ward 5, units 19 and 18, inside Alagbaka Primary School, where a few voters were sighted in queues.

Conversely, the situation differed with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), where residents besieged the banks in the area to withdraw money.

