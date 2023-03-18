Guber 2023 Polls: Ex-deputy Gov Egbeyemi Dies on Eve of Election Day
The immediate past Ekiti deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi is dead. He was 78.
Egbeyemi, who was a Deputy Governor of Ekiti state between 2018 and 2022, died around 8 pm on Friday, March 17, after a brief illness, The Nation reports.
Egbeyemi’s last public appearance was on February 25, during the presidential and National Assembly election.
A close ally of Egbeyemi disclosed that he died at a private hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
