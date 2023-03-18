Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commented on the ongoing governorship and state house of assembly election in the state.

The governor warned the people of the state to shun violence while urging them to come out in masses and cast their votes during the poll.

Sanwo-Olu casts his votes in Lagos

In a tweet on its Twitter page, The Cable reported the governor said the electoral process is not a process of violence.

Sanwo-Olu said:

"I think it is time for us as a people to understand that the process is not meant to be a process of violence. I want to ask all the voters to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something. Any form of violence is not acceptable."

