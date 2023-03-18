President-Elect Tinubu Votes Amid Heavy Security Presence in Polling Unit: Live Updates
The 2023 Governorship Election in Lagos State is expected to be keenly contested by top three contenders: Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Legit.ng is on ground to provide you with live updates as Lagosians troop out elect who will govern them for the next four years.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu voted at 9.35 a.m. at Unit 085, Ward 03, Alausa, Ikeja amid tight security in the Governorship/National Assembly elections on Saturday.
Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi and the Lagos Market leader, Chief Folashade Ojo.
Mr Dele Alake, his Media Spokesman, told journalists after he voted that the president-elect will not be able to grant interviews till later in the evening.
Labour Party Guber Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Casts Vote: Live Updates
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV has cast his vote at his polling unit at PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos State.
He had a lot to say about the situation of the ongoing elections in Nigeria’s commercial capital.
GRV is a top contender
He’s one of the frontline candidate for the election and he will be facing off against the incumbent Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Labour Party.
Sanwo-Olu Arrives Polling Unit, Completes Voting Exercise: Live Updates
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrives at his polling Unit 006, Eiyekole at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.
Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his wife, Ibijoke have cast their vote in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Heavy security as voting begins at Tinubu's polling unit: Live Updates
Voting has begun at the polling unit of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PU 085, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State at 8:30 am.
Announcing the commencement of the exercise, the Assistant Presiding Officer Unit III of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Adebola Adebiyi, said the voting would end by 2:30 pm.
Labour Party Speaks on Dropping Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as Its Governorship Candidate in Lagos State
Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has debunked the news making the rounds on social media that one Professor Ifagbemi Awamaridi is its authentic candidate ahead of Saturday, March 18, gubernatorial election in the State.
The party in a fresh statement declared and maintained Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour remains the party’s authentic flag-bearer in the state for March 18 Governorship election.