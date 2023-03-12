Nigerians are already looking forward to the governorship elections slated for Saturday, March 18, by the Independent National Electoral Commission

One state that is of interest to many political watchers is Benue due to its strategic location as the food basket of the nation

One governorship candidate that has generated interest in Benue politics is Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians head back to the polls on Saturday, March 18, to elect their preferred governors and state house of assembly members, there is excitement in the polity as citizens look forward to exercising their franchise.

There are several states in the country where the contest will attract attention, including Benue.

There are suggestions that Fr. Alia may wIn the Benue governorship election. Photo credit: Benue APC

Source: Facebook

Many say the state has lost its reputation as the nation’s food basket due to inadequate government policies at the state level and insecurity occasioned by attacks on farming communities by armed herders.

One governorship candidate that has generated interest in the north-central state is Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic priest and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

These are ten significant things to know about the cleric:

1. Rev Fr. Dr Hyacinth Alia was born on May 14, 1966, in Mbangur, Mbadede, in Vandeikya local government area of Benue state to the family of Mr and Mrs Thomas Katsina Alia.

2. He attended St. Francis Primary school, Agidi, Mbatiav in Gboko local government area of Benue state for his First School Leaving Certificate and proceeded to the then St. James Minor Seminary,

3. To qualify as a Catholic Priest, Alia gained admission to study at St. Augustine’s Major Seminary, Jos. He obtained a Diploma in Religious Studies in 1987 and a Bachelor of Arts in Sacred Theology in 1990.

4. Alia proceeded to Fordham University, Bronx, NY, USA, for a Master of Arts in Religious Education (Psychology and Counseling) in 1999. He moved to Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, in 2004 for another Master of Arts in Biomedical Ethics. Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Alia completed his Doctorate in Biomedical Ethics at the same University in 2005.

5. In his pastoral service, Alia has served as Director of Pastoral Services, Catholic Health Services, North Campus Lauderdale Lakes, Florida USA, during which he led and oversaw five full time contract Chaplains, provided annual development of departmental goals and budget, coordinated Ethics Advisory Committee, assessed and planned pastoral services and programmes as well as provided short and long term counseling services.

6. In the area of Parish work, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has served variously as parochial vicar at St John’s Parish Gboko, assistant Cathedral Administrator, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral Makurdi, Parish Priest at St Jude’s Parish Koti-Yough, Parochial Vicar Immaculate Conception Parish Astoria, New York, Parochial Vicar Our Lady of the Cenacle Parish Richmond Hill Queens New York, Parish Priest St Thomas Parish Anum Makurdi, Parish Priest Christ the King Parish Adi Etilo

7. Rev. Fr. Alia is currently a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains, the Catholic Health Services System Wide Ethics, Committee and Member Broward Ethics Committee

8. Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has completed four units of clinical pastoral psychological education and development in small communities and health education and communication: bringing HIV/AIDS education to Benue state.

APC national welfare secretary, Friday Nwosu, is dead

Meanwhile, Barrister Friday Nwosu, the All Progressives Congress national welfare secretary, has been declared dead.

The ruling party announced his demise in a tweet, saying his death is a monumental loss to the APC family.

A party source said the APC chieftain from Abia state died in a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Salihu Lukman to Tinubu: Reward APC members who worked for your victory

On his part, the national vice chairman (north-west) of the APC, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has advised the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to reward party members who worked hard for his victory.

Lukman, a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, gave the counsel in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Wednesday, March 1.

He stated that to ensure internal cohesion in the APC, Tinubu’s team should be populated with party members who worked assiduously for his victory.

Source: Legit.ng