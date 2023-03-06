1000 stakeholders have declared support for the re-election bid of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle

The stakeholders, led by Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, said they would ensure the governor gets overwhelming votes in the forthcoming election

Senator Marafa also commended the effort of Governor Matawalle in uniting Zamfara state political gladiators

Gusau - Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, on Monday, March 6, led a meeting of stakeholders from his political structure across Zamfara to canvass support for the second-term bid of Governor Bello Matawalle ahead of the March 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state.

Addressing the gathering of over 1000 stakeholders from 147 wards of 14 local governments of the state, Senator Marafa called on them to vote and canvass support for Governor Matawalle in their respective domains.

Senator Marafa has mobilised 1000 stakeholders to support Governor Matawalle in Zamfara state. Photo credit: SKGM support group

He described support to Matawalle by the group as a duty to match the established reputation of the group.

Marafa affirmed that the spirit of the agreement with Matawalle makes a commitment to his second term bid unconditional and mandatory, urging the stakeholders to ensure that he was returned with overwhelming votes.

Concluding his message to highly inspired supporters, Senator Marafa commended the effort of Governor Matawalle in uniting Zamfara state.

After the election, he submitted that political leaders would serve as guarantors to people in their yearning for human development programmes in education, health and infrastructure.

The meeting is one of the series of conferences organised by Senator Marafa-led groups throughout the week to support Matawalle's election.

Other meetings in the series include one with Mallam Aminu Jelani-led group with representation from across the state that merged with the Marafa political group in 2022.

Another meeting will be held with support groups affiliated with Senator Marafa across the state.

