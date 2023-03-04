Talks about a possible merger between the PDP and Labour Party are still making waves in Lagos state

There are indications that Afenifere leaders have intervened to ensure that the opposition parties unite ahead of the governorship election

Labour Party governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour had earlier revealed he was in talks with the PDP

Lagos - Daily Independent’s report indicates severe pressure on Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to step down ahead of next week’s guber poll in Lagos state.

According to the report, some leaders in Lagos, led by Afenifere national leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo are in talks with Jandor to ally with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Pa Adebanjo is said to be leading the elders to convince Jandor to step down. Photo credit: @ARISEtv

The leaders believe LP’s outstanding performance in the February 25 presidential election, where its candidate Peter Obi defeated Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, an alliance with the PDP would make it easier to defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Another source quoted in the report said recent developments have shown that the LP has dislodged the PDP as the principal opposition party in Lagos state, hence the need to field Rhodes-Vivour as the governorship candidate while Jandor steps down.

Peter Obi’s over one million votes in Lagos must be released, says Ayo Adebanjo

Meanwhile, Daily Post reports that Pa Adebanjo has claimed that the Labour Party scored over one million votes in Lagos state.

The Afenifere leader also claimed that the people surrounding Tinubu and rejoicing over his victory would be the ones to chase him away from the office.

The elder statesman asked people not to expect President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver justice at the moment like this because the president entered the office through fraudulent means.

Lagos guber: Rhodes-Vivour confirms he is talks with PDP leaders

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Rhodes-Vivour confirmed he is in negotiations with the leadership of the PDP in Lagos.

He told his supporters in the Lekki area of Lagos that discussing with the PDP became necessary to forge a common front against the APC in the March 11 governorship contest.

According to him, the APC government has mismanaged the state’s resources; hence, he is in the race to give back to e people what belongs to them.

Rhodes-Vivour bemoans violence against LP members during presidential election

Earlier, Rhodes-Vivour condemned what he called “the massive violence” unleashed on LP supporters in many parts of the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said LP supporters were attacked in Ikate, Surulere, Sangotedo, Aguda, Oshodi, and several areas in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He, however, expressed satisfaction about the party’s performance in most polling units in the state and urged voters to replicate the same during the governorship election.

