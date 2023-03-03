Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) of lying for claiming victory in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Oshiomhole's accusation followed the call for the cancellation of the declaration of the 2023 presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Edo state governor who won the Edo North senatorial election said the two opposition presidential candidates are accusing themselves of rigging each other out.

His words:

“Between His Excellency Peter Obi my very good friend and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, one of them must be lying. That is clear by the fact that Atiku who came second said he won, Obi who came third said no he is the one who won.

“So, between the two of them, they must be trying to rig each other out, so one of them must be lying and when they go to court I am sure that is one thing that will be showing when you have two people claiming victory.

"So, they are indirectly accusing one another of rigging each other out even for the second position.”

