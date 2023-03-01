BREAKING: Wikipedia Updates Tinubu's Profile As President-Elect

Immediately after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, WIKIPEDIA takes a strong move.

This is as the Wikipedia editors updated the profile of the Ruling All Progressives Congress flagbearer, an hour after INEC's announcement.

Wikipedia updates Tinubu's profile after election victory. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In another move, the leadership of the ruling APC has thanked Nigerians for standing solidly behind the party and voting for its candidate, Tinubu, in the just concluded election.

As of the time of filing this report, the president-elect is giving his first speech after victory.

The president-elect thanked members of his campaign council as well as the president and others who supported him through thick and thin.

He however thanked the electorates, especially the youths and assured them of a unified journey to rescue the nation.

"We are going to embark on this journey. No one is too small. In Sha Allahu, we will work together," Tinubu promised.

