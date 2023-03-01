The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

INEC announced Tinubu's winner by Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

Tinubu emerges winner of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu emerged victorious in a keenly contested race that has his closest rivals, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Below is how the presidential candidates fared during the poll:

HOW THEY FARED

Tinubu had 25% of votes in 29 states

Atiku had 25% of votes in 21 states

Obi had 25% of votes in 16 states

