2023 Election: How Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Fared During Polls, Voting Pattern Emerges
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
INEC announced Tinubu's winner by Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
Tinubu emerged victorious in a keenly contested race that has his closest rivals, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Below is how the presidential candidates fared during the poll:
HOW THEY FARED
Tinubu had 25% of votes in 29 states
Atiku had 25% of votes in 21 states
Obi had 25% of votes in 16 states
