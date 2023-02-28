BREAKING: "Cancel Election Now", Another Prominent Party Tells INEC
The call for cancelling the ongoing counting election results is gaining momentum as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The national chairman of the party, Rufa'i Alkali, at a press conference on Tuesday, February 28, in Abuja, made the call o behalf of the party, The Cable reported.
NNPP, which is trailing the fourth position in the ongoing collation and counting, said the elections were characterised with intimidation, vote buying and suppression.
While speaking on Tuesday, Alkali called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare a new date for fresh poll.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Source: Legit.ng