The call for cancelling the ongoing counting election results is gaining momentum as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The national chairman of the party, Rufa'i Alkali, at a press conference on Tuesday, February 28, in Abuja, made the call o behalf of the party, The Cable reported.

NNPP calls for cancellation of vote counting Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: UGC

NNPP, which is trailing the fourth position in the ongoing collation and counting, said the elections were characterised with intimidation, vote buying and suppression.

While speaking on Tuesday, Alkali called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare a new date for fresh poll.

Source: Legit.ng