2023 Presidential Election Results: Winner Finally Emerges in Anambra State
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has won the election in Anambra state after polling 584,621 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar who polled 9,036 votes.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu polled 5,111 votes, The Nation reported.
The Returning officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Prof Nnenna Oti declared the results in the INEC collation centre, Awka.
The results are:
LP: 584621
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
PDP: 9036
APC: 5111
NNPP: 1967
APGA: 7388
YPP: 1997
Source: Legit.ng