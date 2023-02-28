Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has won the election in Anambra state after polling 584,621 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar who polled 9,036 votes.

Peter records a landslide victory in Anambra state. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu polled 5,111 votes, The Nation reported.

The Returning officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Prof Nnenna Oti declared the results in the INEC collation centre, Awka.

The results are:

LP: 584621

PDP: 9036

APC: 5111

NNPP: 1967

APGA: 7388

YPP: 1997

Source: Legit.ng