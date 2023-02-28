From the latest results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the presidential election conducted in Imo state, Peter Obi of the Labour Party is the winner.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Obi floored the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who came behind him in a distant second.

Peter Obi wins Imo in presidential election (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, followed Tinubu in the result, while New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)'s candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came fourth in the election conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Below are the results:

APC: 66,171

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

LP: 352,904

NNPP: 1,536

PDP: 30,044

Source: Legit.ng