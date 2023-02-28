The figures are increasing as sitting Nigerian governors are loosing senatorial elections, even in their domain.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Senator Adamu Aliero of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of the Kebbi Central Senatorial District election held on February 25, Legit.ng reported.

Bagudu loses senatorial election

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abbas Yusuf-Bazata, who announced the result on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi said Aliero defeated the incumbent governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu.

He said Aliero scored 126,588 votes to defeat Bagudu, the incumbent governor of Kebbi and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 92,389 votes.

The Returning Officer added that Abubakar Bello-Tilli of the Social Democratic Party scored 1,874 votes, while Umar Rufa’i of the People’s Redemption Party got 992 votes.

