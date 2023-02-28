The figures are increasing as sitting Nigerian governors are loosing senatorial elections, even in their domain.

Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated Governor Atiku Bagudu of the ruling All Progressives Congress to emerge winner of the Kebbi central senatorial election.

Kebbi governor loses senatorial seat. Photo: Kebbi State Government.

Bagudu loses senatorial election

According to a report by Daily Trust, the returning officer, Professor Abbas Yusuf, announced that Senator Aliero polled 126,588 votes to defeat Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in the senatorial election. He added that Bagudu scored 92,389 votes.

The elections were held in eight local governments of Gwandu, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama, Koko-Besse, Jega, Kalgo and Birnin Kebbi which constitute Kebbi central senatorial district.

