The youth wing of Arewa Consultative Forum (YACF) has condemned the statement of former Presdient Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as a plot to instigate violence in the ongoing 2023 presidential and national assembly election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 28, the group said the comment by Obasanjo is a plot to instigate "politically-motivated" violence in the 2023 presidential and national assembly election.

Arewa youths caution Obasanjo over provocative state Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

"We were taken aback by the so-called letter of former President Obasanjo, making provocative statements in his usual manner of pretending to be addressing our current challenges in the 2023 elections. It is worrisome that the former President is often the only one taking dangerous, narrow-minded stance on any political situation in Nigeria."

The youths then urged the elderstatesman to follow the footsteps of his contemporary like Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, who are now promoters of peace in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng