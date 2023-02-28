It is indeed a gradual process for the nation's electoral umpire to name a victor who would eventually succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It is Day three, Tuesday, February 28, and the and Nigeria's electoral commission has revealed it would resume today's collation of results by 11:00am.

Collation of results on Tuesday, begins by 11:00am, INEC affirmed. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ended the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election at the International Conference Centre in Abuja for the second day, Monday, February 27.

Monday’s collation ended a few minutes past 10 pm and is scheduled to resume by 11 am on Tuesday.

The INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu adjourned the collation to enable the state collation officers for the presidential election (SCOPs) in the remaining states, a report by Channels TV confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Already, results have been released for about 13 states with the top parties sharing the wins.

Source: Legit.ng