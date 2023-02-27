The Labour Party has won the presidential election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, one of the largest councils in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The party beat the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress to second and third positions by a wide margin, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Peter Obi defeats Atiku, wins Port Harcourt LG. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi wins Port-Harcourt LG

In the results released by the Port Harcourt City Collation Officer, Prof Victoria Olumide, the LP polled 62,451, while the PDP and APC polled 7,203 and 5,562 respectively.

The vote polled by the APC in Port Harcourt city is a threat to the entire results so far collated, although Obio/Akpor, Governor Nyesom Wike’s LGA which had yet to be collated has the largest voting strength in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng