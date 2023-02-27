The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his close opponents in Adamawa in the general election.

Atiku got 417, 611 votes across polling units in various wards of the local government areas in the northern state.

On his part, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, polled 182, 881 votes in Adamawa.

Behind Tinubu is Peter Obi of the Labour Party who scored 105, 643 votes in the same state, Leadership reports.

