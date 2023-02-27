The Chief Whip of the Senate and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia North Senatorial district election, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has been declared the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Punch newspaper reports that the former governor polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his closet rival, Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who polled 25,540 votes, while Chief Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party got 15, 175 votes

The returning officer for Abia-North, Chinedu Nnamdi, declared Kalu the winner having polled the most valid votes cast.

Kalu had defeated Ohuabunwa with over 10,000 votes in the 2019 general elections when he was first elected into the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng