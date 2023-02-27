The Lagos state chapter of the Labpur Party (LP) has made a strong allegation against the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Dayo Ekong, the Lagos Labour Party (LP) chairperson, says the party will not rest until it gets justice for disenfranchised supporters.

Lagos LP chairperson vows to get justice for disenfranchised supporters. Photo credit: Dayo Ekong

LP reacts angrily

Reacting after the party was declared winner of Lagos, Ekong said its supporters were bullied, attacked, and disenfranchised in different areas, The Cable report added.

She added that every Nigerian has a right for their votes to count.

“This victory is definitely well deserving. But however, those areas that we were disenfranchised, we will not rest on our oars until we get justice,” Ekong said.

