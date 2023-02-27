List of LGAs Peter Obi Wins in Lagos as Collation of Results Continues
Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve centre, is the political base of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
However, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is recording significant gains as he wins some key local government areas.
As the collation of votes in the state continues, Obi has so far won five LGAs. See the LGAs below:
1. Kosofe LGA
No of wards: 10
APC: 36,883
LP: 46,554
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
NNPP:902
PDP: 4,058
SDP: 120
Registered voters: 474,772
Accredited voters: 94,838
Total valid votes: 90,374
Rejected votes: 4,098
Total vote cast: 94,486
Remarks: Voting was cancelled in 5 PUs in 2 wards. 3742 registered voters were affected due to the disruption of the process
2. LGA: Eti Osa
APC - 15,317
LP - 42,388
NNPP - 381
PDP- 3,369
The collation officer could not specify the number of polling units where the process was disrupted. She's been asked to give specifics and return to present the figures again.
3. LGA: Shomolu
No of wards: 12
APC: 27, 879
LP: 28,936
NNPP: 476
PDP: 3, 449
SDP: 30
Registered voters: 316, 752
Accredited voters: 64, 348
Total valid votes: 62, 003
Rejected votes: 2,273
Total vote cast: 64,276
4. Ikeja LGA
No. wards: 10
APC: 21,276
LP: 30,004
PDP: 2,280
Registered voters: 322, 600
Accredited voters: 57, 530
Total Valid votes: 55, 062
Rejected votes: 2,468
Total votes cast: 57, 530
No cancellation
5. Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos
No of wards: 11
APC: 13, 318
LP: 55, 547
PDP: 2,383
SDP: 29
Total valid votes: 73, 007
Rejected votes: 2,397
Total vote cast: 75, 404
Note: This story is developing.
Source: Legit.ng