Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve centre, is the political base of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

However, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is recording significant gains as he wins some key local government areas.

As the collation of votes in the state continues, Obi has so far won five LGAs. See the LGAs below:

1. Kosofe LGA

No of wards: 10

APC: 36,883

LP: 46,554

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

NNPP:902

PDP: 4,058

SDP: 120

Registered voters: 474,772

Accredited voters: 94,838

Total valid votes: 90,374

Rejected votes: 4,098

Total vote cast: 94,486

Remarks: Voting was cancelled in 5 PUs in 2 wards. 3742 registered voters were affected due to the disruption of the process

2. LGA: Eti Osa

APC - 15,317

LP - 42,388

NNPP - 381

PDP- 3,369

The collation officer could not specify the number of polling units where the process was disrupted. She's been asked to give specifics and return to present the figures again.

3. LGA: Shomolu

No of wards: 12

APC: 27, 879

LP: 28,936

NNPP: 476

PDP: 3, 449

SDP: 30

Registered voters: 316, 752

Accredited voters: 64, 348

Total valid votes: 62, 003

Rejected votes: 2,273

Total vote cast: 64,276

4. Ikeja LGA

No. wards: 10

APC: 21,276

LP: 30,004

PDP: 2,280

Registered voters: 322, 600

Accredited voters: 57, 530

Total Valid votes: 55, 062

Rejected votes: 2,468

Total votes cast: 57, 530

No cancellation

5. Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos

No of wards: 11

APC: 13, 318

LP: 55, 547

PDP: 2,383

SDP: 29

Total valid votes: 73, 007

Rejected votes: 2,397

Total vote cast: 75, 404

Note: This story is developing.

Source: Legit.ng