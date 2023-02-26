BREAKING: Trouble for APC as Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LGA
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pulled a surprise win as he defeated his rival from the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Ikeja local government area of Lagos.
See the result below:
Ikeja LGA
No. wards: 10
APC: 21,276
LP: 30,004
PDP: 2,280
Registered voters: 322, 600
Accredited voters: 57, 530
Total Valid votes: 55, 062
Rejected votes: 2,468
Total vote cast: 57, 530
No cancellation
