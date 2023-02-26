The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pulled a surprise win as he defeated his rival from the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Ikeja local government area of Lagos.

See the result below:

Ikeja LGA

No. wards: 10

APC: 21,276

LP: 30,004

PDP: 2,280

Registered voters: 322, 600

Accredited voters: 57, 530

Total Valid votes: 55, 062

Rejected votes: 2,468

Total vote cast: 57, 530

No cancellation

Source: Legit.ng