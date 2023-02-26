Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected for the fifth term to represent Surulere 2 Federal Constituency.

Gbajabiamila polled 19,717 votes to defeat other candidates.

In the results declared by returning officer, Virgy Ebere Chukwu Onyene, PDP scored 5,121 to come second while Labour Party has no candidate in the election.

SDP polled 838 votes while ZLP got 660.

Source: Legit.ng