In what could be described as a shocker, is the loss of the senatorial seats of some prominent Nigerian governors who are known in the country's political arena, to be calling shots in their domain.

In fact, they are loosing to candidates who cannot level up to their current political career in the country.

But these candidates that managed to poll intriguing votes margin are known to be strong men in the political landscape of their territory.

Two governors who have lost so far

The fate of the Nigerian governors gunning to be relevant in politics, even after the end of their tenure in 2023, has already been decided by the election results conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Okechukwu Ezea of the LP defeated PDP Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Photo credit: Okechukwu Ezea, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Source: Facebook

Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu state

From the National Assembly election in the country, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state on Monday, February 27, lost his senatorial bid to the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the district, Okechukwu Ezea.

Ugwuanyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Enugu North Senatorial District election held on Saturday 25 February, is rounding off his second term as governor.

Ayade loses Senatorial Seat. Photo credit: Ben Ayade

Source: Facebook

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State

THE Cross River state sitting governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost his senatorial bids following the National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25.

Governor Ben Ayade of the Cross lost his senatorial ambition to the incumbent senator representing the Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 76,145 votes.

Source: Legit.ng