Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing 2023 presidential and national assembly election.

So far, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been leading in many of the local governments that have been announced by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the poll.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu defeated Kwankwaso in the Makoda local government of Kano state with a closed margin, gathering 12,590 as against 12,247.

2023 Presidential Poll: Result of Makoda LGA in Kano has Emerges

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has won Makoda LGA in Saturday election.

The result is as follow;

NNPP - 12,247

APC - 12,590

PDP - 1,099

LP - 40

