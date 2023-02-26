Arc. Salman Idris, the House of Representatives candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has expressed his appreciation to his constituents for voting him as their candidate in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Idris assured the people of the area that he will bring a new era of development to the people of his constituency.

He thanked the almighty God and expressed optimism that he will be successfully sworn in as a member of the lower chamber.

He appreciated the people of his constituency for their support, sacrifice and perseverance before, during and after the elections and promised to always put their interest first.

His words:

“Dearest people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu, today, we have gathered not to celebrate me but to thank God Almightily and to celebrate ourselves as the real winners.

“May I sincerely appreciate your support before, during and after the general elections and I’ll continue to justify the confidence repose in me, I will be with you, stand for you and represent your interest every time, everywhere.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng