The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has recorded an overwhelming victory in 13 local government areas in Ondo state including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's local government.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

According to a Premium Times report, Tinubu secured a total of 29,480 votes out of 40,405 accredited voters for the local government, amounting to about 73 per cent of the votes.

INEC results confirmed so far revealed that Bola Tinubu won 13 local government in Ondo state. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Other details from Owo revealed that his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 5,173, Peter Obi of the Labour came third with 5,173.

Meanwhile reports by Vanguard newspaper revealed that Tinubu had a clean swoop in Irele, Idanre, Ose, Owo, Ondo East, Akure North, and Akoko Southwest.

Others include Akoko Southeast, Ifedore, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo and Ondo West.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng